Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
The A-Scene
Sports
Politics
Crime
Nation World
Traffic
Investigations
Features
Senior Source
Latest News Stories
Metro Atlanta voting locations staying open late | Georgia midterms 2022
Georgia Midterm Election Day 2022 | Live updates
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
10-Day
Webcams
Maps
Closings & Delays
Stormtracker Blog
Submit a Closing
Latest Weather Stories
Forecast: Cooler temps in the forecast beginning Wednesday
Halloween Weekend, Trick-Or-Treat Forecast for Atlanta and North Georgia
Near Me
VERIFY
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Atlanta, GA »
74°
Atlanta, GA »
Weather
Closings
Advertise With Us
11Alive Investigates
Voices for Equality
Locked On Sports Atlanta
COVID-19 in Georgia
Contests
Atlanta & Company
Senior Source
Companies That Care
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
Post the Peach | Georgia voters head to the polls
1/5
Provided
2/5
Provided
3/5
Provided
4/5
Provided
5/5
Provided
1
/
5
×
Provided
More
Before You Leave, Check This Out
WXIA would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow