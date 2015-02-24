Skip Navigation
Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com
John Lewis, civil rights icon
File photo by Jim Bourdier, AP
Lewis speaks during a news conference in Jackson, Miss., on June 23, 1964, where he called on President Johnson to protect summer volunteers in Mississippi.
Gannett file photo
John Lewis is pulled off a stool during a sit-in at a segregated lunch counter in Nashvillle, Tenn., in the 1960s.
AP file photo
In this March 7, 1965, file photo, Lewis is forced to the ground as state troopers break up the demonstration on what has become known as Bloody Sunday in Selma, Ala.
AP
State troopers swing billy clubs to break up a civil rights voting march in Selma, Ala., March 7, 1965. John Lewis, chairman of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (in the foreground) is being beaten by a state trooper. Lewis, a future U.S. Congressman sustained a fractured skull. (AP Photo)
AP file photo
Leaders of the March on Washington are shown with Sen. Everett Dirksen, R-Ill., during a visit to the Capitol on Aug. 28, 1963. From left: Whitney Young, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Roy Wilkins, Walter Reuther and Lewis.
File photo by Harry Harris, AP
The six leaders of the nation's largest civil rights organizations meet in New York's Roosevelt Hotel on July 2, 1963, to discuss plans for their march on Washington, D.C. From left: Lewis, Whitney Young, A. Philip Randolph, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., James Farmer and Roy Wilkins.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
These six leaders of the nation's largest national black organizations met in New York's Roosevelt Hotel on July 2, 1963 to discuss plans for their projected civil right march on Washington, DC. They are from left; John Lewis, chairman of the Student Non Violence co -ordinating committee; Whitney Young, national director of the Urban League; A. Philp Randolph , president of the Negro American Labor Council; Dr. Martin Luther King , Jr., president of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference; James Farmer , director of Congress of Racial Equality; and Roy Wilkins; Executive Secretary of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. (AP Photo/Harry Harris)
AP file photo
From left: Lewis, the Rev. Ralph Abernathy, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the Rev. Andrew Young lead a procession behind the casket of Jimmy Lee Jackson during a funeral service at Marion, Ala., on March 1, 1965.
AP
Dr. Martin Luther King, third from right, marchers across the Alabama River on the first of a five day, 50 mile march to the state capitol at Montgomery, Ala., on March 21, 1965. (AP Photo)
AP file photo
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. locks arms with his aides as he leads a march of several thousands to the courthouse in Montgomery, Ala., on March 17, 1965. From left: the Rev. Ralph Abernathy, James Foreman, King, Jesse Douglas Sr., and Lewis.
AP
Leaders of the African American Movement pose in New York July 29 1964 as they hold conference on civil rights. From left are: Bayard Rustin: Jack Greeberg, director of counsel of the Naacp Educational and Legal Defense Fund; Whitney Young JR., director of the National Urban League; James Farmer, National Director of Core; Roy Wilkins, Naacp Executive Secretary; Dr. Martin Luther King; John Lewis, Chairman of the Student nonviolent coordinating committee, and A. Philip Randolph, Chairman of the National Negro American Labor Council. (AP Photo/Eddie Adams)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (seated second from right) told a press conference in Baltimore, the first stage of a three-stage economic boycott of Alabama would begin immediately, April 2, 1965. King is flanked by the Rev. Ralph Abernathy, right, a lieutenant in King's Southern Christian Leadership Conference and John Lewis (third from right), chairman of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee. Andrew Young, a King aide, is standing behind Lewis. (AP Photo/William A. Smith)
AP
John Lewis, center, national chairman of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee explains protective measures to two white students participating in the civil rights movement in Cambridge, Md., July 18, 1963. Lewis, from the Atlanta, Ga., office of the student group, is here to help in the integrationist struggle. On left is Gretchen Schwarz of Philadelphia, while Carol Rogoff of Brooklyn, N.Y., also participates. (AP Photo/William A. Smith)
File photo by Stephen Jaffe, AFP
Front row from left: The Rev. Jesse Jackson, Coretta Scott King, President Bill Clinton and Lewis walk over the Edmund Pettus Bridge on March 5, 2000, in Selma, Ala., to commemorate the 35th anniversary of Bloody Sunday.
File photo by Dave Martin, AP
Front row from left: Lewis, Rep. Artur Davis, D-Ala., the Rev. Jesse Jackson and the Rev. C.T. Vivian join hundreds of marchers as they cross the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., on March 7, 2004, the 39th anniversary of the civil rights march.
File photo by Kevin Glackmeyer, AP
Lewis, center, walks with fellow members of Congress in Selma, Ala., on the Edmund Pettus Bridge to mark the 40th anniversary of the march on March 6, 2005. From left are Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif.; Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif.; Lewis; Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Md.; Rep. Arthur Davis, D-Ala., and Sen. Bill Frist, R-Tenn.
File photo by Dave Martin, AP
Lewis describes the events of Bloody Sunday during a visit to the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., on March 7, 2010, marking the 45th anniversary of the march.
File photo by Kevin Glackmeyer, AP
Lewis, center, walks arm-in-arm with Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Md., left, and Sen. Harry Reid, D-Nev., right, prior to addressing fellow members of the Faith & Politics Institute gathered on the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., on March 6, 2011, marking the 46th anniversary of Bloody Sunday.
File photo by Kevin Glackmeyer, AP
Lewis is greeted by a well-wisher prior to the 47th re-creation of the Bloody Sunday civil rights march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge on March 4, 2012.
Dave Martin, AP
Vice President Biden leads a group across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., on March 3, 2013, to commemorate the 48th anniversary of Bloody Sunday. From left are Selma Mayor George Evans, Rep. Terri Sewell, D-Ala., the Rev. Jesse Jackson, Biden, the Rev. Al Sharpton and Lewis.
Deshundra Jefferson, Office of Congresswoman Terri Sewell
Lewis, left, and Terri Sewell, D-Ala., right, stand with House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California as they talk about a photograph from Bloody Sunday in Selma, Ala., with Amelia Boynton Robinson in Washington on Jan. 20, 2015. Robinson was beaten during Bloody Sunday, a scene depicted in the movie "Selma," and she attended the State of the Union Address as a guest of Sewell.
Lewis speaks during a news conference in Jackson, Miss., on June 23, 1964, where he called on President Johnson to protect summer volunteers in Mississippi.
