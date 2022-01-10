Skip Navigation
College Football Championship between UGA and Bama
Alabama's Brian Robinson Jr. is stopped during the first half of the College Football Playoff championship football game against Georgia Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Players stretch before the College Football Playoff championship football game between Alabama and Georgia Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Georgia's Ryland Goede warms up before the College Football Playoff championship football game against Alabama Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Fans begin to fill the stands at at Lucas Oil Stadium before the College Football Playoff championship football game between Alabama and Georgia Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Georgia players take the field before the College Football Playoff championship football game against Alabama Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
A large flag covers the field at at Lucas Oil Stadium before the College Football Playoff championship football game between Alabama and Georgia Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Georgia players are introduced before the College Football Playoff championship football game against Alabama Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Fans cheer before the College Football Playoff championship football game between Alabama and Georgia Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Georgia players warm up before the College Football Playoff championship football game against Alabama Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Natalie Grant sings the national anthem before the College Football Playoff championship football game between Alabama and Georgia Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Georgia's William Poole breaks up a pass intended for Alabama's Jahleel Billingsley during the first half of the College Football Playoff championship football game Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Georgia's Stetson Bennett runs past Alabama's Phidarian Mathis during the first half of the College Football Playoff championship football game Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Alabama's Chris Herren Jr. is stopped by Georgia's Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean during the first half of the College Football Playoff championship football game Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Alabama's Will Reichard makes a field goal during the first half of the College Football Playoff championship football game against Georgia Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Georgia's George Pickens catches a pass in front of Alabama's Kool-Aid McKinstry during the first half of the College Football Playoff championship football game Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
