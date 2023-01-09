Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
The A-Scene
Near Me
Politics
Crime
Nation World
Traffic
Investigations
Features
Senior Source
Latest News Stories
Car crashes into Emory Hospital's emergency room in DeKalb County
Georgia's Javon Bullard on winning championship game against TCU: You always dream of moments like this
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
10-Day
Webcams
Maps
Closings & Delays
Stormtracker Blog
Submit a Closing
Latest Weather Stories
Forecast | Warming up for Tuesday
Monday evening weather update: January 9, 2023
Sports
VERIFY
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Atlanta, GA »
42°
Atlanta, GA »
Weather
Closings
Advertise With Us
11Alive Investigates
Voices for Equality
Locked On Sports Atlanta
COVID-19 in Georgia
Contests
Atlanta & Company
Senior Source
Companies That Care
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
Georgia vs. TCU | 2023 CFP National Championship game
1/21
AP
Georgia takes the field before the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game between Georgia and TCU, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
2/21
AP
A Georgia cheerleader performs before the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game between Georgia and TCU, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
3/21
AP
A TCU fan watches teams warm up before the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game between Georgia and TCU, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
4/21
AP
Georgia fans walk to SoFi Stadium in the rain before the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game between Georgia and TCU, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
5/21
AP
TCU fans walk to SoFi Stadium in the rain before the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game between Georgia and TCU, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
6/21
AP
TCU takes the field before the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game between Georgia and TCU, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
7/21
AP
TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) prays before the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game against Georgia, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
8/21
AP
The Georgia band performs before the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game between Georgia and TCU, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
9/21
AP
A Georgia cheerleader walks the turf before the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game between Georgia and TCU, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
10/21
AP
Georgia fans cheer as teams warm up before the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game between Georgia and TCU, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
11/21
AP
TCU fans watch teams warm up befofre the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game between Georgia and TCU, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
12/21
AP
TCU fans cheer during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game between Georgia and TCU, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
13/21
AP
A Georgia fan watches teams warm up before the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game between Georgia and TCU, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
14/21
AP
Pentatonix sings the national anthem before the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game between Georgia and TCU, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
15/21
AP
Georgia enters the field before the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game between Georgia and TCU, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
16/21
AP
Georgia running back Kendall Milton (2) runs past TCU defensive lineman Terrell Cooper (95) during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
17/21
AP
TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) looks to pass in the pocket against Georgia during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
18/21
AP
Georgia offensive lineman Xavier Truss (73) celebrates a touchdown against TCU during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
19/21
AP
Georgia offensive lineman Xavier Truss (73) lifts Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) after Bennett scored a touchdown against TCU during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
20/21
AP
Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard (22) intercepts the ball intended for TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
21/21
AP
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) passes the ball against TCU during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
1
/
21
×
AP
Georgia takes the field before the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game between Georgia and TCU, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
More
Before You Leave, Check This Out
WXIA would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow