Braves' World Series celebration parade 2021 | Photos
1/54
Jason Braverman
Thousands of Braves fans pack Peachtree Street in Atlanta for the victory parade on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.
2/54
Jason Braverman
Blooper waves to the crowd during the Atlanta Braves World Series victory parade on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.
3/54
Jason Braverman
A fan makes a snow angel with confetti during the Atlanta Braves victory parade on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.
4/54
Jason Braverman
Braves players, coaches and staff wave to the crowd during the Atlanta Braves World Series victory parade on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.
5/54
Jason Braverman
Freddie Freeman waves to the crowd during the Atlanta Braves World Series victory parade on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.
6/54
Jason Braverman
Braves players, coaches and staff wave to the crowd during the Atlanta Braves World Series victory parade on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.
7/54
Jason Braverman
Thousands of Braves fans pack Peachtree Street in Atlanta for the victory parade on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.
8/54
Jason Braverman
Thousands of Braves fans pack Peachtree Street in Atlanta for the victory parade on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.
9/54
Jason Braverman
Thousands of Braves fans pack Peachtree Street in Atlanta for the victory parade on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.
10/54
Jason Braverman
Thousands of Braves fans pack Peachtree Street in Atlanta for the victory parade on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.
11/54
Jason Braverman
Thousands of Braves fans pack Peachtree Street in Atlanta for the victory parade on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.
12/54
Jason Braverman
Some Braves players enjoyed adult beverages as they rode past the crowd during the Atlanta Braves World Series victory parade on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.
13/54
Jason Braverman
Some Braves players enjoyed some beer as they rode past the crowd during the Atlanta Braves World Series victory parade on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.
14/54
Jason Braverman
Thousands of Braves fans pack Peachtree Street in Atlanta for the victory parade on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.
15/54
Jason Braverman
Braves players enjoy some beer while they wave to the crowd during the Atlanta Braves World Series victory parade on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.
16/54
Jason Braverman
Braves players, coaches and staff wave to the crowd during the Atlanta Braves World Series victory parade on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.
17/54
Jason Braverman
Thousands of Braves fans pack Peachtree Street in Atlanta for the victory parade on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.
18/54
Jason Braverman
Charlie Morton waves to the crowd during the Atlanta Braves World Series victory parade on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.
19/54
Jason Braverman
The commissioner's trophy makes its way down Peachtree Street during the Atlanta Braves World Series victory parade on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.
20/54
Jason Braverman
Braves players and coaches wave to the crowd during the Atlanta Braves World Series victory parade on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.
21/54
Jason Braverman
Thousands of Braves fans pack Peachtree Street in Atlanta for the victory parade on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.
22/54
Jason Braverman
Jorge Soler waves to the crowd during the Atlanta Braves World Series victory parade on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.
23/54
Jason Braverman
Thousands of Braves fans pack Peachtree Street in Atlanta for the victory parade on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.
24/54
Jason Braverman
Thousands of Braves fans pack Peachtree Street in Atlanta for the victory parade on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.
25/54
Jason Braverman
Thousands of Braves fans pack Peachtree Street in Atlanta for the victory parade on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.
26/54
Jason Braverman
Thousands of Braves fans pack Peachtree Street in Atlanta for the victory parade on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.
27/54
Jason Braverman
Thousands of Braves fans pack Peachtree Street in Atlanta for the victory parade on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.
28/54
Jason Braverman
Thousands of Braves fans pack Peachtree Street in Atlanta for the victory parade on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.
29/54
Jason Braverman
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms waves to the crowd during the Atlanta Braves victory parade on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.
30/54
Jason Braverman
Braves manager Brian Snitker waves to the crowd during the Atlanta Braves victory parade on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.
31/54
Jason Braverman
John Schuerholz waves to the crowd during the Atlanta Braves victory parade on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.
32/54
Jason Braverman
Thousands of Braves fans pack Peachtree Street in Atlanta for the victory parade on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.
33/54
Jason Braverman
Thousands of Braves fans pack Peachtree Street in Atlanta for the victory parade on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.
34/54
AP
Atlanta Braves players celebrate the team's victory during a victory parade, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Atlanta. The Braves beat the Houston Astros 7-0 in Game 6 on Tuesday to win their first World Series baseball title in 26 years. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
35/54
Jason Braverman
Thousands of Braves fans pack Peachtree Street in Atlanta for the victory parade on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.
36/54
Jason Braverman
Thousands of Braves fans pack Peachtree Street in Atlanta for the victory parade on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.
37/54
AP
Brayden Payne, 10, Beth Pritchett and Christian Payne, 7, of Cumming Ga., from left, await a victory parade for the Atlanta Braves baseball team, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Braves beat the Houston Astros in baseball's Game 6 of the World Series. The Atlanta Braves are celebrating their first World Series title in 26 years. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
38/54
AP
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker celebrates the team's victory during a victory parade, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Atlanta. The Braves beat the Houston Astros 7-0 in Game 6 on Tuesday to win their first World Series baseball title in 26 years. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
39/54
AP
Brayden Payne, 10, Beth Pritchett and Christian Payne, 7, of Cumming Ga., from left, await a victory parade for the Atlanta Braves baseball team, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Braves beat the Houston Astros in baseball's Game 6 of the World Series. The Atlanta Braves are celebrating their first World Series title in 26 years. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
40/54
AP
Brayden Payne, 10, Beth Pritchett and Christian Payne, 7, of Cumming Ga., from left, await a victory parade for the Atlanta Braves baseball team, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Braves beat the Houston Astros in baseball's Game 6 of the World Series. The Atlanta Braves are celebrating their first World Series title in 26 years. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
41/54
AP
Brayden Payne, 10, Beth Pritchett and Christian Payne, 7, of Cumming Ga., from left, await a victory parade for the Atlanta Braves baseball team, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Braves beat the Houston Astros in baseball's Game 6 of the World Series. The Atlanta Braves are celebrating their first World Series title in 26 years. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
42/54
AP
Brayden Payne, 10, Beth Pritchett and Christian Payne, 7, of Cumming Ga., from left, await a victory parade for the Atlanta Braves baseball team, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Braves beat the Houston Astros in baseball's Game 6 of the World Series. The Atlanta Braves are celebrating their first World Series title in 26 years. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
43/54
AP
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker celebrates the team's victory during a victory parade, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Atlanta. The Braves beat the Houston Astros 7-0 in Game 6 on Tuesday to win their first World Series baseball title in 26 years. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
44/54
AP
Brayden Payne, 10, Beth Pritchett and Christian Payne, 7, of Cumming Ga., from left, await a victory parade for the Atlanta Braves baseball team, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Braves beat the Houston Astros in baseball's Game 6 of the World Series. The Atlanta Braves are celebrating their first World Series title in 26 years. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
45/54
AP
Brayden Payne, 10, Beth Pritchett and Christian Payne, 7, of Cumming Ga., from left, await a victory parade for the Atlanta Braves baseball team, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Braves beat the Houston Astros in baseball's Game 6 of the World Series. The Atlanta Braves are celebrating their first World Series title in 26 years. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
46/54
AP
Brayden Payne, 10, Beth Pritchett and Christian Payne, 7, of Cumming Ga., from left, await a victory parade for the Atlanta Braves baseball team, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Braves beat the Houston Astros in baseball's Game 6 of the World Series. The Atlanta Braves are celebrating their first World Series title in 26 years. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
47/54
AP
Atlanta Braves players celebrate the team's victory during a victory parade, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Atlanta. The Braves beat the Houston Astros 7-0 in Game 6 on Tuesday to win their first World Series baseball title in 26 years. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
48/54
AP
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker celebrates the team's victory during a victory parade, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Atlanta. The Braves beat the Houston Astros 7-0 in Game 6 on Tuesday to win their first World Series baseball title in 26 years. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
49/54
AP
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker celebrates the team's victory during a victory parade, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Atlanta. The Braves beat the Houston Astros 7-0 in Game 6 on Tuesday to win their first World Series baseball title in 26 years. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
50/54
AP
Brayden Payne, 10, Beth Pritchett and Christian Payne, 7, of Cumming Ga., from left, await a victory parade for the Atlanta Braves baseball team, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Braves beat the Houston Astros in baseball's Game 6 of the World Series. The Atlanta Braves are celebrating their first World Series title in 26 years. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
51/54
AP
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker celebrates the team's victory during a victory parade, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Atlanta. The Braves beat the Houston Astros 7-0 in Game 6 on Tuesday to win their first World Series baseball title in 26 years. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
52/54
AP
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker celebrates the team's victory during a victory parade, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Atlanta. The Braves beat the Houston Astros 7-0 in Game 6 on Tuesday to win their first World Series baseball title in 26 years. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
53/54
AP
Brayden Payne, 10, Beth Pritchett and Christian Payne, 7, of Cumming Ga., from left, await a victory parade for the Atlanta Braves baseball team, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Braves beat the Houston Astros in baseball's Game 6 of the World Series. The Atlanta Braves are celebrating their first World Series title in 26 years. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
54/54
AP
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker celebrates the team's victory during a victory parade, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Atlanta. The Braves beat the Houston Astros 7-0 in Game 6 on Tuesday to win their first World Series baseball title in 26 years. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
1
/
54
×
Jason Braverman
Thousands of Braves fans pack Peachtree Street in Atlanta for the victory parade on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.
