x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Georgia Trump Investigation

Fulton County picking up tips on how to handle Trump indictment after his arraignmentFulton County picking up tips on how to handle Trump indictment after his arraignment

Fulton County picking up tips on how to handle Trump indictment after his arraignment

The former president faces two indictments already and could face two more in Georgia and Washington, D.C. before the year is over.

Featured Videos

More Georgia Trump Investigation

Local News

VERIFY

More Videos

Before You Leave, Check This Out