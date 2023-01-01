Georgia Trump Investigation
- Trump speaks publicly for 1st time since federal indictment in Georgia
- Hash browns smothered and covered? Donald Trump visits Georgia Waffle House after GOP convention
- How Trump's latest indictment could impact Fulton County's case
- Yes, you can be elected president if you've been indicted or found guilty in a criminal or civil case
- Trump indicted on federal charges: What's next?
- Fulton County DA signals August timeline for potential indictments of Donald Trump, allies
More Georgia Trump Investigation
- At least 8 fake electors have immunity in Georgia election probe
- How do grand juries work in Fulton County? | 2020 Georgia Trump investigation
- 'Fake' Coffee County Trump elector wants 2020 Georgia election investigation ended
- Why is DA Fani Willis taking the Georgia Trump election investigation to another grand jury?
- Testimony ties Trump to Coffee County breach
- Full coverage: Georgia Trump investigation
- Donald Trump lashes out at federal indictment, 2020 election probe at Georgia Republican Convention
- Fulton county election investigation: Immunity intrigue spotlights ex-schoolteacher