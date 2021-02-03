Skip Navigation
Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com
Mom charged with murder of 7-year-old son in Morgan County
Sheriff Robert Markley said 36-year-old Alison Jones has been arrested.
