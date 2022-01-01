Skip Navigation
Georgia Election Resources
Elections
Georgia primary election guide | What are the races, who are the candidates?
Peach State voters carry a lot of responsibility with them to the polls in 2022.
Elections
Georgia election resources
Georgia's 2022 Primary Election Day is May 24. Here's everything you need to know.
Elections
US House primary races to watch in Georgia
Our races - and particularly those for Congress - are among the most closely watched around the entire country.
Elections
Here's how you can find a sample ballot online for Georgia voting
You can find a sample ballot online ahead of elections.
Elections
How Georgia's new election law can impact voters during primaries
Here are the highlights for those planning to submit a ballot.
Featured Elections Videos
Elections
Elections
How a runoff is different from a recount in Georgia
Here's the difference between a runoff and a recount.
Elections
Georgia's top elections official reports record turnout on first day of early primary voting
Brad Raffensperger said that about 30,000 votes have already been cast so far.
Elections
Elections
Early voting starts Monday for Georgia primaries | Everything you need to know
Primary Day is on May 24, but early voting begins Monday, May 2.
VERIFY
Yes, Republican and Democratic primary ballots have differing advisory questions for voters to consider
Voters will have a chance to show their support for various issues depending on their party ballot.
Elections
Elections
How to get an absentee ballot for the Georgia primaries + deadline for requesting one
Primary day is May 24 and early voting begins on May 2.
Politics
Many Georgians regaining faith in elections more than a year after Trump fraud saga
Out of more than 1,100 likely primary voters surveyed, 77% said they had at least full or some confidence about the vote counting.
Elections
Politics
Kemp and Perdue clash over elections in debate
Early in-person voting begins May 2.
Elections
Today is your last day to register to vote in Georgia's May 24 primary
Early in-person voting begins May 2.
Elections
Kemp and Perdue to clash in Georgia GOP governor's debate
It is the first of three scheduled debates over the next eight days.
Politics
