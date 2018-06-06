MORROW, Ga. – It’s been almost 22 years since a woman disappeared and her case went cold. Now, a new tip has prompted Morrow Police and GBI to search for her once again.

Officers received a tip just a week ago when residents who live near the search location reached out to authorities. They found the missing woman's driver's license in the woods near I-75, the same place her car was found 22 years ago.

On Wednesday, Morrow Police continue the search in the woods off Duffy Drive in Morrow for Sherri Vanessa Holland.

Holland was last seen the morning of August 16, 1996, in Flagler Beach, Florida. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Holland was preparing to return to Atlanta at the time.

Her car, a gold 1987 BMW, was found with a flat tire on August 24 abandoned on I-85 northbound just south of Highway 54 in Morrow.

Holland was described as a 5’5” blonde female with blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Ms. Holland is asked to contact Morrow Police at 770-960-3003. If you have any information regarding this case, you are asked call the GBI Tip Line at 1-800-597-TIPS (800)-597-8477.

