What to know about the Dogwood Festival this weekend

Here's a guide to Atlanta's Dogwood Festival, events, parking and park rules.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Dogwood Festival, the longest-running festival in the city, is back for the 87th time at Piedmont Park this weekend, starting on Friday.

Festival goers are invited to check out its nationally-renowned juried Fine Artist Market, listen to live performances and buy from local food vendors. There will also be a Kid's Village where children can make crafts, get their faces painted and more.

The Mimosa 5K is also returning for its eighth run, including the Mini-Mosa for kids. Here's what to know about attending:

When is the Atlanta Dogwood Festival?

The event runs from Friday, April 13, until Sunday, April 16, at Piedmont Park. Here are the hours:

Friday, April 14: Noon – 9 p.m.

Saturday, April 15: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday, April 16: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The artist market closes at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday

Events and art at the Atlanta Dogwood Festival

More than 200 artists from around the United States come to show off their art at the festival. Over the years, Atlanta Dogwood Festival has become "one of the largest and most diverse juried arts festivals in the country," according to their website. Many of the best painters, photographers, sculptors, leather and metal artisans, glass blowers and more participate in the Atlanta Dogwood Festival Artist Market.

Aside from fine art for adults, there will be a Kid's Village. There, children can participate in take-home arts and crafts projects like paintable murals, glitter masks and paper butterflies. The area will also have a Teddy Bear Hospital, Topplin’ Tots Mobile Play Lounge, Little Princess Glam Manicures, Puppet Shows with Peter Hart, face painting, inflatables, spider jump, bubble fun and more.

Mimosa 5K and Mini-Mosa race

This 5K is a qualifier for the popular AJC Peachtree Road Race and has been around for eight years.

The start time is 8 a.m. on the corner of Charles Allen Drive and 10th Street. Racers will make a complete loop around Piedmont Park, then turn right on Charles Allen Drive, finishing about 150 yards inside the gate.

Early number pickup will be available at Phidippides in Ansley Mall on Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Late registration and number pickup begin at 7 a.m.

At the end of the race, the 5K culminates with a refreshing mimosa featuring Cupcake Vineyards' bubbly (for runners 21+).

A Mini-Mosa race for kids will be held directly after the 5K ends. According to the event's website, runners can park at the deck off Monroe Drive, one block west of Park Drive, before reaching Piedmont Avenue.

Party in the Park VIP Experience

Those looking to get closer to the main stage, plus other perks, can purchase a ticket for the festival's VIP experience. Along with seating by the stage, ticket holders can sample beer, and wine, access a discounted cash bar and enjoy a private bathroom trailer.

Plus, Coke Zero Sugar, Smartwater and Agua Fresca sampling is included in the ticket price, according to the event's website.

Kids 15 and under are free to sit, but lunch must be purchased separately. Tables of six or eight are $75 each, including everything from the platinum level and a reserved table. Groups must buy six or eight tickets together.

Here are the purchase options; the most expensive choice also includes lunch.

$40 Standard VIP admission includes craft beer and wine tasting, access to the VIP area overlooking the Coca-Cola Main Stage, a private restroom trailer and a discounted cash bar. First, come, first open seating (no holding seats). Lunch is NOT included.

admission includes craft beer and wine tasting, access to the VIP area overlooking the Coca-Cola Main Stage, a private restroom trailer and a discounted cash bar. First, come, first open seating (no holding seats). $60 VIP Upgrade admission with lunch includes a ticket for lunch entree and side from Loaded Taco or Loaded Burger food truck, craft beer and wine tasting, access to the VIP area overlooking the Coca-Cola Main Stage, private restroom trailer and a discounted cash bar.

admission with lunch includes a ticket for lunch entree and side from Loaded Taco or Loaded Burger food truck, craft beer and wine tasting, access to the VIP area overlooking the Coca-Cola Main Stage, private restroom trailer and a discounted cash bar. $75 Platinum VIP Access with lunch includes a ticket for lunch entree and side from Loaded Taco or Loaded Burger food truck, craft beer and wine tasting, access to the VIP area overlooking the Coca-Cola Main Stage, private restroom trailer and four drink tickets from the cash bar.

How to get to the Atlanta Dogwood Festival

The festival urges attendees to use their "MARTA Breeze Card" and take public transit to the event, but if they have to, parking is available.

MARTA

Luckily, MARTA has done the hard work and created an entire paged dedicated to traveling to the festival. There are instructions from the Art Center Station, Midtown Station and Beltline to the event. And don't forget about buses; here are the routes that will head to the festival.

Bus 36 (Midtown Station, Decatur Station)

Bus 27 (Arts Center, Lenox Station, exit on Piedmont Avenue near 14th Street)

Bus 809 (Lindbergh Center, King Memorial Station, Monroe Drive — exit at Monroe and either 10th Street or Park Avenue)

Parking

It's recommended if driving to book parking ahead of time through SpotHero, Atlanta Dogwood Festival SpotHero Parking Page and book a spot with rates up to 50% off drive-up. Other spots will be open.

According to the festival, Atlanta Police Department is "heavily enforecing" illegal parking around the park.

Atlanta Dogwood Festival Map

Rules to know for the Atlanta Dogwood Festival

Leave pets at home

No outside food or drinks allowed

No smoking

No tents, coolers and small chairs are allowed