Guide to Atlanta's Dragon Con 2022 | What to know

Here's information about badge pickup and how to get to the convention.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Lovers of science fiction and fantasy are gathering for the 35th Dragon Con in Atlanta on Labor Day weekend starting Thursday. Here's a guide for those traveling to the event and those trying to avoid the chaos.

The multi-genre and pop culture convention is expected to host at least 60,000 fans of cosplayers, gamers and pop culture enthusiasts for a celebration of fantasy, sci-fi and gaming. The event starts on Thursday and runs until Monday.

It's not too late to buy a ticket; head to their website to purchase one for the whole weekend, two days or one. Kids under 7 years old can come for free, but they said childcare services are not available.

There's so much to do at Dragon Con, including costume contests, photo ops, live music performances and even a geeky puppet show. Head to their website to see a full breakdown with times and locations.

One of the most famous events everyone in Atlanta sees is the parade; this year, it's on Sept. 3 and starts at 10 a.m.

When is the Dragon Con 2022 Parade?

The parade is open to anyone and draws massive crowds along Peachtree Street in downtown Atlanta. "You’ll see everything you can possibly imagine – and lots more that you couldn’t before you stepped out onto Peachtree Street that morning," the website said. Here is a MAP of the Dragon Con parade route.

Dragon Con Parade 2021 1/30

2/30

3/30

4/30

5/30

6/30

7/30

8/30

9/30

10/30

11/30

12/30

13/30

14/30

15/30

16/30

17/30

18/30

19/30

20/30

21/30

22/30

23/30

24/30

25/30

26/30

27/30

28/30

29/30

30/30 1 / 30

All the activities and events happen between five different Atlanta hotels -

Hyatt Regency Atlanta, located at 265 Peachtree Street NE

Atlanta, GA 30303

Atlanta, GA 30303 Marriott Marquis, located at 265 Peachtree Center Ave

Atlanta, GA 30303

Atlanta, GA 30303 Hilton Atlanta, located at 255 Courtland Street NE

Atlanta, GA 30303

Atlanta, GA 30303 Westin Peachtree, located at 210 Peachtree Street

Atlanta, GA 30303

Atlanta, GA 30303 Sheraton Atlanta, located at 165 Courtland Street

Atlanta, GA 30303

Atlanta, GA 30303 And the AmericasMart buildings 1 and 2, located at 230 John Portman Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA 30303

These would be the areas to avoid this weekend if you're not attending the festivities, given the event is anticipating a crowd of at least 60,000.

To pick up your convention badge, go to the Sheraton Atlanta Hotel in the Capital Ballroom with your email receipt containing your QR code to pick up your badge. Those unable to find the email will need to reach out to the office in advance to be sent a copy.

If you are picking up someone else's badge, the convention said you'll need:

Signed permission slip from the badge's owner

The badge owner's government-issued photo ID

The badge owner's bar-coded QR code from the GrowTix email

Transportation and parking information:

Buying the ticket is easy, but getting there is often a feat. As Dragon Con's website says, " Atlanta is one of the most accessible cities in the world by plane, train, automobile, and bus – just not the Starship Enterprise. Yet."

Fans arriving by air at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport will be 15 minutes from the convention area. You are encouraged to use MARTA (directly inside the terminal) or a ride-share service.

Those riding in on Amtrak‘s Crescent will arrive at the Brookwood Station and need to take a MARTA bus from "Church Street/North Dekalb Mall Station to the Arts Center MARTA Station (free transfer), and then take a Southbound (Gold) MARTA train to the Peachtree Center Rail Station. Taxi service is also available."

The closest MARTA to the convention center is the Peachtree Center. To purchase fare, you'll need a Breeze Ticket which costs $1 or pay $2 for a reloadable Breeze Card.

$2.50 for one-way

for one-way $5.00 for a round trip

Parking is available at 23 MARTA stations; check here for availability and other fees.

Dragon Con Atlanta parking

The convention website recommends drivers pay in advance for their spot using apps ParkMobile or SpotHero. Dragon Con partnered with SpotHero to provide discounts on their parking spot.

Aside from those app options, valet parking is available at the five convention hotels, but it tends to fill pretty quickly and run a bit pricier. Using a Ride Share service like Uber or Lyft is also available in the city.

11Alive wants your photos

Send 11Alive your photos from the event through NearMe in our app, available on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. You can also text us your pictures at 404-885-7600.