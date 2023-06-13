After the restaurateurs tied the knot at The St. Regis Hotel surrounded by family and friends, they made a special announcement.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Atlanta's Slutty Vegan owner Pinky Cole has tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Derrick Hayes of Big Dave's Cheesesteaks.

Their pink affair followed less than a year after Hayes' proposal during day two of Essence Fest on the Marketplace event stage. Cole captioned the video saying it was one of the best days of her life.

"I had the most beautiful wedding, because I had the most beautiful soul putting it together," Cole-Hayes said of Brittany Sharpe, the woman responsible for the lavish interior design.

The couple's 'unplugged wedding' urged attendees to be fully immersed in their special moment by turning off all electronic devices.

Pink curtains, flowers and fringes adorned the inside of Atlanta's St. Regis Hotel on June 10. The soft ambiance undoubtedly created an unforgettable memory for the couple -- and their guests.

Cole-Hayes' wedding party complimented the venue with their elegant satin pink bridesmaid dresses and pink accented tuxedos.

However, Derrick Hayes' mauve tuxedo and matching shoes stole the show. Haye's may have been best dressed if it wasn't for Cole-Hayes' beautiful custom lace mermaid gown, complete with a tool skirt created by Milano di Rouge.

This Is How We Do It singer Montell Jordan officiated the wedding, attended by celebrities such as actress Naturi Naughton, rapper Jezzy and others.

Star-studded appearances aside, Pinky Cole-Hayes says her favorite moment of the night was her mother and godmother freestyling over Reggae artist Sister Nancy's 1982 hit Bam Bam.

The Newlyweds also announced their third and final child, a baby boy set to be due this December.

A post from @watchtheyard, which promotes Black college culture, Black fraternities and sororities, showed Cole-Hayes being serenaded by her sorority sisters.