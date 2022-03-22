These movies shot in Georgia are up for 2022 Oscars

See what they're nominated for and their chances of winning.

ATLANTA — Hollywood's biggest night is just right around the corner, and this year multiple movies shot here in Georgia are up for awards at the 2022 Oscars.

Below is a breakdown of what they're nominated for and their chances of winning.

'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

After much hand wringing over whether or not 2021's biggest blockbuster would receive love from the Academy, "Spider-Man" did manage to score just one nomination.

Many of the Marvel movies are shot at Trillith Studios, a massive production facility in Fayetteville covering more than one million square feet.

"Spider-Man: No Way Home," the third solo Spidy adventure to star Tom Holland, began production here in Georgia back in early 2021.

As of March 22, the movie has made over $1.8 billion at the box office, making it the sixth highest grossing movie of all time, according to Box Office Mojo.

Nominated for: Best Visual Effects

Any chance of winning?: Sorry Marvel fans, while surprises do happen, it seems fairly unlikely your friendly neighborhood "Spider-Man" will be coming out victorious in this category.

Despite the super-hero movie's box-office dominance, most conventional wisdom at this point seems to be pointing toward "Dune" taking home the prize. The acclaimed sci-fi epic has for months been seen as the frontrunner with its impressive blend of practical and CGI effects, bringing the world of Frank Herbert's ambitious novel to life.

"Dune" has already taken home prizes for visual effects at the BAFTAs, Critics Choice Awards, and from numerous critics bodies across the nation.

Other nominees for the visual effects award include the Ryan Reynolds vehicle "Free Guy," Daniel Craig's final James Bond outing; "No Time to Die," and Marvel's "Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings."

'Coming 2 America'

Released on Prime Video last year, this sequel to Eddie Murphy's iconic 1988 comedy filmed around parts of metro Atlanta during the summer and fall of 2019.

Rapper Rick Ross notably allowed the crew to film on his Fayetteville estate on Old National Highway.

The team also filmed portions of the picture inside Tyler Perry's studio complex here in town.

Nominated for: Best Hair & Makeup

Unfortunately, this category is among those affected by the controversial decision to present some of the night's awards before the live broadcast begins. Eventually, all eight will be edited into the actual broadcast later.

Other awards that will not be aired live include editing, score, sound, production design, and the three shorts categories.

While some have defended the decision, it's also received criticism from high-profile figures such Jane Campion, Denis Villeneuve, Steven Spielberg, Jessica Chastain and Penelope Cruz, per the Associated Press.

Any chance of winning?: While this category doesn't appear to be as locked up as the effects award mentioned above, the Eddie Murphy vehicle faces some steep competition from box office hits like "Dune" and Disney's "Cruella," while also historical dramas such as "House of Gucci" and "The Eyes of Tammy Faye," which both managed to transform major stars into other recognizable figures.

A look back at recent years reveals that's often a recipe for success in this category; think Gary Oldman transforming into Winston Churchill in "The Darkest Hour," Charlize Theron into Megyn Kelly in "Bombshell," or Christian Bale looking eerily identical as Dick Cheney in "Vice."

Case and point; if a movie features one of your favorite actors looking unrecognizable as another famous figure, the chances a high said movie will take home this award.

The 94th Academy Awards are Sunday, March 27. The ceremony is set to begin at 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast live on ABC.