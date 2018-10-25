Halloween fun for the whole family!

Crash Clark shares a few of the top local events ahead of Halloween on A&C.

World Music Day at The Center for Civil & Human Rights -- FRIDAY

Inspired by the music of the 1968 Olympics, World Music Day is a daylong music event featuring local performers performing musical styles from around the world! Along the way, each performer will provide backstory into the history and cultural significance of the musical style they perform.

For more info, visit www.civilandhumanrights.org

Boo at the Zoo! at Zoo Atlanta -- ALL WEEKEND

Sample treats throughout the Zoo, and enjoy the sights, characters and adventures of the whimsical Zoo Boo Town. Don’t forget your costume!

For more info, visit www.zooatlanta.org

Walker Stalker Con at Georgia World Congress Center -- ALL WEEKEND

Walker Stalker Con Atlanta welcomes more than 70,000 members of the #TWDFamily to the Georgia Congress Center each year to meet 70+ actors and artists from their favorite show. But our focus is still making sure each guest has the opportunity to come away feeling like they’ve become part of a greater community of zombie lovers.

For more info, visit www.gwcca.org

Atlanta World Kite Festival and Expo at Piedmont Park -- SATURDAY 1-6PM

Please join us for the 7th Annual Atlanta World Kite Festival and Expo... it's FREE!

Come out and enjoy a day filled with music, great food, arts and crafts, bouncey houses, and of course some amazing kites. Register on EVENTBRITE now and win great prizes the day of the festival.

For more info, visit www.atlantakitefestival.com

The Edgar Allan Poe Experience -- THROUGH HALLOWEEN!

Venture through one of Atlanta's most historic homes, The Wrens Nest, to become a part of Edgar Allan Poe's four most famous and thrilling tales. You'll experience a maddening visit from the Raven in the night and hear the harrowing story of the Tell Tale Heart, become a witness to The Fall of the House of Usher and attend a haunted dinner party hosted by a most mysterious Red Masked presence.

For more info, visit www.eventbrite.com

