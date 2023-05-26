eBay Motors Brings Atlanta Drivers Big Savings this Memorial Day Weekend

With new car prices on the rise, there’s no better time to upgrade your current vehicle – and eBay Motors is teaming up with the renowned car builders from the automotive YouTube channel Donut and six-time GRAMMY-winning artist, entrepreneur, drift driver, and car builder T-Pain to help Atlanta locals keep their cars running longer, safer and more comfortably, at an unbeatable price.

Renew Your Ride is open to the public from 10am - 6pm ET on Saturday, May 27 - Monday, May 29. All weekend long, guests will enjoy music, local fare and a display of modified vehicles, including T-Pain’s newly upgraded 1994 Honda Accord and several builds from Donut’s impressive collection. Attendees who sign up for a free consultation online can order up to $200 in free parts backed by eBay Guaranteed Fit following their appointment. Atlanta car owners or enthusiasts interested in taking advantage of this offer can visit ebay.com/RenewYourRide to register.