eBay Motors Brings Atlanta Drivers Big Savings this Memorial Day Weekend

"Renew Your Ride" event in Sandy Springs invites locals to receive free consultations, parts and accessories to upgrade their cars.
Credit: WXIA

With new car prices on the rise, there’s no better time to upgrade your current vehicle – and eBay Motors is teaming up with the renowned car builders from the automotive YouTube channel Donut and six-time GRAMMY-winning artist, entrepreneur, drift driver, and car builder T-Pain to help Atlanta locals keep their cars running longer, safer and more comfortably, at an unbeatable price.

Credit: WXIA

Renew Your Ride is open to the public from 10am - 6pm ET on Saturday, May 27 - Monday, May 29. All weekend long, guests will enjoy music, local fare and a display of modified vehicles, including T-Pain’s newly upgraded 1994 Honda Accord and several builds from Donut’s impressive collection. Attendees who sign up for a free consultation online can order up to $200 in free parts backed by eBay Guaranteed Fit following their appointment. Atlanta car owners or enthusiasts interested in taking advantage of this offer can visit ebay.com/RenewYourRide to register.

