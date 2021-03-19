Ryan Lowry wants his future employers to know he's hard-working, dependable, and has Autism.

We’ve reached that time of the year when soon-to-be graduates start looking for jobs, building resumes and social media profiles. Leesburg, Virginia’s Ryan Lowry has begun his search in a unique way, posting a handwritten letter to his LinkedIn page.

Ryan wants to work in animation and in his letter to any future employer details that he is a quick learner with a unique sense of humor, good with technology, and gifted in math.

He also has Autism, but wants his boss to know that while he may learn in a different way, he’s worth taking a chance on.

Now, he’ll need a mentor, we all do Ryan, but he learns quickly, and is a dependable, timely, hard worker.

The letter has gone viral, and while Ryan has made hundreds of connections, one stands out -- Exceptional Minds, a three-year program designed to teach people with autism about animation.

And there you have it, job seekers. If you want to get hired, follow Ryan’s lead, be creative and honest, and don’t be afraid to stand out

