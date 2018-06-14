ATLANTA – Calling all singers, NBC’s The Voice is looking for its next superstar.

The hit singing competition will be holding open auditions at Atlanta’s AmericasMart (Building 2) on Saturday, June 16.

For open call auditions, artists need to come prepared with two songs. Guidelines state that those auditioning can pick a song from any artist across any genre. The one thing they said is no background tracks, accompaniment or instruments are allowed into the audition.

Be ready to come dress in whatever style represents you as an artist but they say do not come in “chicken costumes” as they are only looking for serious artists.

You might remember one of Georgia’s own was on the previous season of The Voice. Jason Wilkes blew the judges away with his voice and long red locks during the previous season. He is now back in the studio creating more music for his fans.

