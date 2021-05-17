Country music icon Alan Jackson hosting benefit concert for Coweta County tornado relief efforts

Over the weekend, Jackson announced on his website that he will host a special concert to benefit relief efforts in Coweta County.

ATLANTA — As the town of Newnan continues to rebuild after a deadly tornado swept through the area, just a few months back, hometown music icon Alan Jackson is doing his part to help.

“Where I Come From: Tornado Benefit Featuring Alan Jackson will find the superstar bringing three decades of hits to the stage in an area recently ravaged and still recovering from a devastating spring tornado,” Jackson announced.

The event will take place at Newman’s Coweta County Fairgrounds (275 Pine Rd., Newnan GA, 30263) on June 26.

Tickets for the event go on sale Friday, May 21 at 10:00am ET. Ticket prices start at $49.99, and pre-sale opportunities will be available, according to Jackson’s site.

In the announcement, Jackson noted the city of Newnan is where he met his wife and got married.



“At least 70 homes were completely destroyed, many others suffered major damage, and – all told – over 1700 structures were impacted and compromised,” the announcement continued.



Proceeds from the event will benefit the Coweta Community Foundation, which is managing charitable efforts to help the people of Newnan in the wake of the storm.