Film crew for upcoming holiday feature at North DeKalb Mall

Several users posted behind the scenes photos of crews filming “The Loud House: A Very Loud Christmas” in 11Alive’s The A-Scene Facebook group.

ATLANTA — Christmas came extra early in DeKalb, as crews began filming a holiday film at North DeKalb Mall.

Several users posted behind the scenes photos of crews filming “The Loud House: A Very Loud Christmas” in 11Alive’s The A-Scene Facebook group.

Business Wire reported Wolfgang Schaeffer (Criminal Minds) will star as 11-year-old Lincoln Loud alongside Jahzir Bruno (The Witches) as Clyde McBride, Lincoln’s best friend.

The live-action TV movie is written by Liz Maccie (Make It or Break It) and directed by Jonathan Judge (All That, Punky Brewster, The Thundermans), who also serves as executive producer.

Michael Rubiner (The Loud House) and Matt Bierman (Christmas with the Darlings) serve as executive producers. Darlene Caamaño Loquet, Senior Vice President of Nickelodeon Movies, serves as producer, according to Business Wire.

“The Loud House,” which was recently greenlit for a sixth season, Lincoln Loud and his 10 sisters as he gives an inside look at what it takes to survive the chaos of a huge family.

As one of the longest-running animated series on Nickelodeon with 156 episodes, the property has also been translated into: a comic book series, which continues to roll out new stories; chapter books; a digital album; and a podcast, Listen Out Loud.

The holiday feature is expected to hit screens in November.

Check out a full list of productions filming right now in Atlanta here.

Our Insiders are the MVPs of the A-Scene when it comes to signs and intel on the streets. Just remember, follow all traffic laws, and don't trespass on any base camps or lots along the way.