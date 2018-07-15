MABLETON, Ga. -- The Fulton County Board of Commissioners declared Saturday 'The Isley Brothers Day' in metro Atlanta during their show Saturday night at the Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre in Mableton.

Commissioner Natalie Hall said the honor in recognition of the group's more than six-decade-long musical career that began in the mid-1950s in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Brothers Ronald and Ernie Isley received the proclamation on stage at the Mable House as they continue their tour around the United States this summer and fall. The group was originally formed with the four brothers O'Kelly Isley, Jr., Rudolph Isley, Ronald Isley and Vernon Isley.

The group's many highlights include a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2014, induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1992 and a BET Lifetime Achievement Award, four double platinum albums, six platinum awards, four gold albums and seven number-one singles on the Billboard R&B chart.

The Isley Brothers have charted over the years with hits like Twist and Shout, Live It Up, Livin' In The Life, Harvest For The World, Fight The Power, Between The Sheets, Caravan Of Love and others.

After all these years and hits, the group shows no signs of slowing down, collaborating with Carlos Santana to release their newest album, Power of Peace, last year.

