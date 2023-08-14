Estate sale to feature hundreds of props from "Vampire Diaries" and spinoff series

Lovers of the Salvatore brothers can cop a prop starting Wednesday.

CONYERS, Ga. — Die-hard "Vampire Diaries" fans will have an opportunity to get their hands on cool collectibles and show-stopping furniture that made an appearance in the show.

Peachtree Battle Estates Sales and Liquidations is hosting an estate sale that will feature wardrobe and network props from shows like "Gotham Knights" and "Vampire Diaries" spinoff shows "Legacies" and "The Originals."

Lovers of the Salvatore brothers can cop a prop starting Wednesday. Here's your chance to prove if you're Team Stefan or Damon with the props you choose. The last day to get any Mystic Falls goods will be Sunday, Aug. 20.

The family-owned estate company, which is headquartered in Buckhead, has shared photos of what will be available during the four-day sale. The Conyers address for the sale will be announced on its website on Tuesday.

There will be classroom furniture featured in shots at Mystic Falls High, rugs, lamps and even the coffins that the Salvatores slept in for sale. No prices have been shared.

However, with long-series runs, there will be plenty of items for sale. "Vampire Diaries" is a book-to-series adaptation that ran for eight seasons. "The Originals" ran for five and "Legacies" ran for four, meaning there are 17 seasons worth of props for fans to sift through.

"Vampire Diaries" is set in the fictional small town of Mystic Falls, Virginia but much of the series was filmed in Covington, Georgia. There are some metro Atlanta sites worth visiting - the famous Salvatore Boarding House and Mystic High School, which is actually a school.