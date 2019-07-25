ATLANTA — A day after announcing a new elephant, Zoo Atlanta announced a new gorilla on Thursday.

This one, however, isn’t an adult.

The zoo announced the birth of a baby gorilla, the second surviving offspring for their 19-year-old western lowland gorilla Lulu.

It is the 11th child for the father, 30-year-old silverback Taz.

The birth is a welcome one, as western lowland gorillas have lost about 60 percent of their population in the wild.

“Every animal birth is important, and there is an added cause for celebration when the birth is a critically endangered species like the western lowland gorilla,” Hayley Murphy, a zoo official, said.

The baby gorilla, which Zoo Atlanta said was the 24th born there since 1988, does not yet have a name.

