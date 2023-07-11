Young girl attacked by beaver at Lake Lanier, Georgia DNR says

The beaver was killed and sent for testing.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A young girl was bitten by a beaver while spending time on Lake Lanier over the weekend, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

The Wildlife Resources Division suggested that the animal be turned over to Hall County Animal Control, who are currently having it tested.

The beaver had already been killed before being turned over, according to the DNR.

The DNR added that the officer who responded noted nothing that would indicate baby beavers nearby or the animal being sick. Both would have offered an explanation for the animal's behavior.

Wildlife officials did not provide an update on the condition of the girl.