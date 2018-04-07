WALTON COUNTY, Ga. -- Investigators are on the lookout for a burglarized bovine not seen in over a week.

Walton County authorities announced on Tuesday that the cow, a 2,000-pound horned Hereford cow of just over 2 years old, went missing between June 22 and 29.

The owner lost the cow from Georgia Highway 138 in Walton County and asked officers to investigate. Since then, they've ruled the disappearance a likely theft.

The cow, worth an estimated $10,000, is described as having a white face and brown body with a tattoo on the ear and tag both reading "#3064".

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information on the cow to call the criminal investigations division at 770-267-2391 and speak with Investigator Denney Wells.

