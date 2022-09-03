Firefighters save 28 horses in Cherokee County after machinery catches fire inside barn

It happened Thursday afternoon at a property on Putnam Ford Drive.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Nearly 30 horses were saved from a potentially dangerous fire this week when Cherokee County firefighters arrived on scene to prevent the fire from spreading.

The county's fire and emergency service posted about the episode on Facebook. It happened Thursday afternoon at a property on Putnam Ford Drive.

According to Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services, they received a 911 call about a structure fire and, when they arrived, found a piece of machinery on fire in a barn that houses 28 horses.

"Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke coming from the barn along with a Bobcat skid steer inside the structure that was fully involved with fire. The fire was growing while flames were impinging on nearby farm equipment and a mound of sawdust," the fire service wrote on Facebook.

They posted pictures of the burned-up Bobcat:

The fire service said responding firefighters quickly deployed a hoseline and put the fire out, while they simultaneously evacuated the 28 horses from the smoke-filled barn.