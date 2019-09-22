CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A small puppy has a new chance to find his forever home after a Cherokee County deputy found the small dog abandoned over the weekend.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said Deputy Hart found the puppy left alone at a homeless camp off Hwy 92 near I-75, Sunday. Officials said the dog was left there with no food or water, and Hart swooped in to rescue the puppy from a "bad situation."

The sheriff's office said the dog will get the care it needs at the Cherokee County Animal Shelter, and when it is healthy enough, they hope to find him a new home.

The sheriff's office wrote in a Facebook post for people to "keep an eye on the Cherokee Animal Shelter’s Facebook page" for word on when the pup is ready for adoption.

Love pets? Follow K9Kait on Facebook for more animal stories

MORE NEWS

Meals on Wheels Atlanta starts pet pantry to feed dogs, cats of seniors

Snake bites appear to be on the rise this year

42-inch copperhead snake, which bit man's golden retrievers on multiple occasions, killed in Roswell

Owner of dog found locked in abandoned house arrested in Virginia