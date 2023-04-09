Cobb County woman hurt in hit-and-run while looking for lost pet; dog still missing

The eight-pound Italian Greyhound "Itty Bitty" Mia hasn't been seen since July 22.

Example video title will go here for this video

KENNESAW, Ga. — A Cobb County woman is recovering from a hit-and-run crash and losing her beloved dog simultaneously. The woman said she was battling a concussion from the crash and couldn't stop crying over her lost pup.

Mia is also known as "Itty Bitty." Her devastated owner, Kelle Straw, calls her a sweetheart and the boss of her brother, who's three times her size. Straw said not a minute goes by without thinking of little Mia.

July 22 started as a typical day for Straw, who went shopping at the Kennesaw Home Depot with her two Italian Greyhounds.

“It literally happened in a fraction of a second," Straw said.

Seven-year-old Itty Bitty ran out the door and through the parking lot.

“A gentleman came up and told me that he saw her cross over Wade Green Road," Straw said. "We heard that she got over there and was not hit.”

Straw crossed over Wade Green and Shiloh Roads. A vehicle hit her and took off.

This is 7-year-old Italian #greyhound Mia, known as "Itty Bitty." Her owner Kelle Straw is devastated with Mia missing for six weeks now. Mia escaped during a shopping trip at the Kennesaw Home Depot, and Kelle got hurt during a hit-and-run while searching for her. @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/lbkAwjU2SU — Dawn White (@DawnWhiteNews) September 5, 2023

“I just felt like I was flying up, and the pain was just excruciating," Straw said.

The Kennesaw Police Department report lists the hit-and-run vehicle as a black SUV, but Straw said a witness told her it was a green Prius.

“I am going through physical therapy for that, and it actually is pretty rough," Straw said.

Straw is still healing and looking for her precious Itty Bitty six weeks after the crash.

“I was unable to have children, and I hated that. I always wanted kids, so instead I got dogs," Straw said.

The eight-pound bundle of love is like Straw's child and a sister to her other dog, Bailey.

“He won't leave my side if I go out to the mailbox. He's crying. He never did that," Straw said.

Itty Bitty became a source of strength not only for Bailey but for Straw over the past few years.

“I lost my mom to COVID. I lost my dad to pneumonia," Straw said.

Straw believes someone may have taken Itty Bitty in and has a message while she hopes and prays for her safe return.

“If you have her, know how grateful I am that you found her and took her in and made her safe and fed her, but she needs to come home," Straw said.

Mia was last seen running along Wade Green & Shiloh Roads close to the Kennesaw Home Depot July 22.

“I was unable to have children, and I hated that. I always wanted kids, so instead I got dogs," her owner, Kelle Straw said.@11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/MVGaWt3Ru4 — Dawn White (@DawnWhiteNews) September 5, 2023

Kennesaw Police said the hit-and-run crash is still an open investigation.