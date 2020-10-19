Biji, Zoo Atlanta's oldest orangutan, turns 50!

The zoo held a special party for their celebrated resident complete with special cake and presents.

ATLANTA — Zoo Atlanta got the chance to surprise one of its most popular residents on Sunday with a full-on birthday party.

Biji, Zoo Atlanta's oldest orangutan, turned 50 and celebrated with several festivities. The vent was complete with paper mache disco balls filled with hay and produce, wrapped birthday boxes filled with hay and popcorn, and an "ice cake" made with frozen fruit and diluted juice.

Biji also got a burlap bag to use as a seat and cover and other treats when the public party was over.

Born in 1970, Biji is a Sumatran orangutan who the zoo describes as fairly independent - not an uncommon trait even among orangutans in a zoo.