Chick-fil-A announces plans to move across the pond

Here's when.

LONDON, UK — Atlanta-based fast-food joint Chick-fil-A recently announced exciting plans that it's heading across the pond. That's right, the restaurant chain is expanding to the United Kingdom.

Chick-fil-A said it plans to launch stores in the U.K. in early 2025. It aims to open five locally-owned and operated restaurants in the U.K. within the first two years, according to an online release.

The expansion into the U.K. marks the first permanent restaurant outside of North America. Each restaurant is anticipated to create approximately 80-120 news jobs, the release stated.

"We are excited our restaurants will bring new jobs and opportunities throughout the UK. Serving communities is at the heart of everything we do at Chick-fil-A, and our unique local owner-operator model provides one-of-a-kind access to entrepreneurial opportunities,” Chick-fil-A Chief International Officer Anita Costello said.

The fast-food chain said it also plans to invest over $100 million in the next decade. Chick-fil-A currently has over 2,800 restaurant locations across the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada.

Earlier this year, Chick-fil-A outlined plans to open restaurants in Europe and Asia by 2026 and five international locations by 2030.

“We look forward to sharing our authentic Chick-fil-A experience: providing fresh food prepared with high-quality ingredients, served with our signature hospitality," Costello added.