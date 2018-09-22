Atlanta — It's one of biggest rivalries in the NFL: the Falcons and the Saints. You've already got a great matchup to watch, so why not accompany it with some great food?

We've got you covered.

Mediterranean 7-Layer Dip

2 x 15-oz cans cannellini or great northern beans, drained

2 T olive oil

1 T chopped rosemary

2 cloves garlic, chopped

1 cup roasted red peppers, drained and chopped

1 cup tomato, chopped

1 cup cucumber, chopped

2/3 c green or black olives, chopped

¾ c feta cheese, crumbled

¼ c chopped basil

Crackers or chips, for serving

Sautee beans in olive oil with rosemary and garlic for 5 minutes. Remove from heat, allow to cool, and puree mixture in a food processor, adding additional olive oil or water as needed to create a smooth puree. Season with salt & pepper. Layer bean puree with remaining ingredients and top with chopped basil. Serve with crackers or chips.

Smoky Corn Flatbread Pizza

1 package naan, flatbread, or pita bread

2 Tbsp olive oil, plus more for drizzling

2 cups smoked gouda, shredded

2 ears charred corn, removed from cob or 1 c frozen corn kernels

1.5 cups cherry tomatoes, sliced

½ red onion, shaved

salt and pepper, to taste

basil

Preheat oven to 375F.

Brush flatbread with olive oil to coat. Top evenly with ⅔ of cheese, corn, cherry tomatoes, and red onion. Top with remaining cheese and season with salt and pepper.

Bake pizza for about 10-15 minutes until crisp and browned around edges

Top with basil leaves. Drizzle with olive oil and serve.

Bite-Sized Potato Skins

1 pound baby yellow potatoes

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 cup shredded provolone cheese

8 ounces diced pancetta, cooked

1/2 cup creme fraiche

2 Tbsp chopped parsley

Preheat oven to 425F. Toss potatoes with olive oil, 1 tsp salt, & pepper, arrange on a baking sheet, and roast 15-20 minutes until soft. Let cool.

Increase oven temperature to 450F. Slice potatoes in half and remove most of the flesh so that just the thin shell remains. Place skins, hollow side down, on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Bake for 10 minutes, flip, and bake for another 10 minutes until crispy.

Top potato skins with shredded mozzarella and pancetta and broil for 1-3 minutes until cheese melts. Remove from oven and top with a dollop of creme fraiche and parsley.

