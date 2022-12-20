Korean fried chicken restaurant on Buford Highway closing Jan. 1

ATLANTA — Another local restaurant in Atlanta is closing its doors at the beginning of the year due to rising costs. Hello Chicken announced on Instagram that they would have their last day of service on Jan. 1.

The nonprofit We Love Buford Highway posted about the restaurant on social media, citing Seungmin Lee, the owner and her immigrant story. The restaurant told the nonprofit that the cost of chicken prices was too much for the business to keep up with.

"It is with great sadness to announce that our restaurant Hello Chicken will be closing our doors on January 2nd, 2023. It has really been an exciting and humble journey over the past 5 years. We would like to thank each and every one of you for your continuous support, love and great memories throughout the years. Many of you have become friends we will never forget. This isn't goodbye, this is simply see you later. I promise we will keep everyone posted if we open a new location."



