'He is mighty and sweet': 4-year-old battling cancer has dream come true

TAMPA, Fla. — A 4-year-old boy from Tampa battling cancer got to live out his dream Wednesday with the help of different organizations.

According to the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation, every day 43 children are diagnosed with cancer. And for 4-year-old Owen Hart, his cancer journey started at just two years old when he was diagnosed with B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

Owen, who moved to Florida from Ohio two years ago, was first diagnosed after blood work was ordered following concerning bruising. But despite the challenging obstacles, Owen still has a dream.

He says he wants to be a heavy equipment operator when he grows up and defeats cancer.

Well, his dream came true thanks to RIPA & Associates, Ring Power Corporation and the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

Not only did Owen get to experience a heavy equipment simulator, but he was also able to test drive heavy equipment machines on a test track.

"He is mighty and sweet and just an amazing kid so for this to be available for him is just unexplainable," Amy Burge, Owen's mom said.