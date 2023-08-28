Alpharetta DPS helps two expectant mothers deliver 'healthy and happy' baby girls

According to the city's department of public safety, field deliveries do not happen often.

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Two mothers are celebrating their bundles of joy after Alpharetta emergency dispatchers helped them deliver their babies over the phone on Saturday.

"Field deliveries don't happen often, but today it happened twice," said the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety in a Facebook post.

The first delivery happened early Saturday morning. 911 Communication Supervisor Paul Miller helped the first mother before responders arrived on scene. Officials said Miller "kept his cool" while helping the mother.

Heath Stolton, communications supervisor, prepared the second mother for delivery while responders were en route later that day. Once crews arrived on scene, they were able to deliver the baby.

"Both the mothers and their new daughters are healthy and happy," said the department.

Emergency crews cared for the moms and their babies as they were transported to the hospital.

DPS Delivers....TWICE! Did you know that Alpharetta 911 dispatchers are trained to walk you through delivering a baby... Posted by Alpharetta Department of Public Safety on Saturday, August 26, 2023