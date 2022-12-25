A special Christmas gift: Siblings visit brother badly burned in freak accident

Amahd was in a medically induced coma for a month.

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — Despite cold temperatures, one hospital burn patient had a warm and cuddly Christmas Sunday.

The 17-month-old Amahd Black, affectionately known as Bubby, reunited with his brothers and sister after a month in the hospital. He has been slowly weened off of sedation after being badly burned in a freak accident last month. The Powder Springs family wore matching pajamas and brought plenty of gentle hugs to mark the special Christmas visit - and Amahd had nothing but smiles for his siblings.

Amahd has been receiving medical care around the clock since November. Bubby had somehow got ahold of Vicks VapoRub and poured it into a lit candle, his mother said, and the flame exploded. The fire left burns on more than 40% of his body. The child was in a medically induced coma for a month at the pediatric burn unit in Augusta.

Doctors have been thrilled with his progress thus far, the child's family said. His recovery has been so promising that his medical team agreed to let his siblings come and see him for the holiday.

Though Amahd has slowly been recovering, doctors believe he'll spend several weeks getting to the point they'd like to see him at.

The family created a fundraiser to help them get through the travel to be with him while keeping their small business open. Those who would like to send Bubby a card can address it to the pediatric burn unit, the information is below.