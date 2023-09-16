Dogworks Ohio believes the Belgian Malinois, Waffles, was a victim of animal cruelty.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — A local animal rescue stepped up over the weekend to help nurse a “severely emaciated” dog found in Sylvania this week back to health.

Dogworks Ohio, a canine rescue and placement non-profit based out of Toledo, says they believe the Belgian Malinois puppy, Waffles, was a victim of animal cruelty.

Waffles was found wandering on Durbin Rd. and was picked up by Lucas County Care and Control with scrapes and tears all over him. The dog was also severely malnourished.

Dogworks Ohio arranged for the dog to be picked up on Saturday and taken to a foster home for the time being.

“A dog like him doesn’t fare well in a shelter,” said Dogworks Ohio President Pam Cappelletty. “Dogs like that don’t do well because there is a lot of chaos and barking.

Cappelletty says they believe Waffles is totally blind.

“You can’t tell if he’s seeing some shadows because he recognized movement a little bit but they feel he was completely blind in both eyes, which could be from the malnutrition or could be from the injury. He’s got a lot of scars on his face,” said Dogworks Ohio Director Tari Ernst.

Despite his condition, Dogworks Ohio says Waffles is as friendly as can be.

Dogworks says they will be taking Waffles to a vet sometime this week to get checked out.

After that, Waffles will be put up for adoption, assuming the foster doesn’t want to adopt him.

Dogworks Ohio says they are also taking care of another emaciated dog, a Saint Bernard named Delilah, who only weighs 42 pounds.

Dogworks is always looking for donations to help them continue their mission. Click here to see how you can donate.