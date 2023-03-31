11-year-old lacrosse player has a new goal: To help her favorite Georgia Swarm player heal

Karaline Apoian, Georgia lacrosse player, is taking her sportsmanship to the national level and asking others who love the game to play for a bigger cause.

DULUTH, Ga. — An 11-year-old Georgia lacrosse player is taking her sportsmanship to the national level, asking others who love the game to play for a bigger cause.

Karaline Apoian has a new goal: To honor her favorite Georgia Swarm player and help him and his family get past an unimaginable tragedy.

"The only thing I knew about Karaline was walking out the tunnel and see the signs she'd have for everyone on our team," Georgia Swarm goalie Craig Wende said.

Earlier this month, Wende and his wife welcomed their daughter Avery Tessa Wende. She was born four months early and left this world a fighter -- six days later.

"Avery was only in this world for six-and-a-half days and very select people were able to meet her," Wende said.

The Georgia Swarm rallied behind the Wende family, honoring Avery before their next game.

That's when Karaline heard the news.

"Should we send like a card or something?" she said. "I think we should do something a little bit bigger than that."

Her vision was much bigger.

A lacrosse player herself, she wrote the initials A.W. on her crosse. She vowed to donate to her nearest children's hospital every time she scores a goal.

Now she's challenging others to do the same.

Lacrosse players from across the country and even Canada have accepted Karaline's goal.

"Her legacy is going to live on and it's all because of Karaline," Wende said. "I can't thank her enough for everything she is doing to help our family heal.

Karaline is dedicating her season to Avery.

If you would like to join in on #GoalsForAvery here's how:

Either match Karaline’s total goals at the end of her season or come up with a tracker of your own (points, saves, caused turnovers, whatever marker is best for you). After Karaline or your season is completed then you/your organization donate to your local children’s hospital in Avery Wende’s name. There is no GoFundMe or donation link, it is on the honor system and those who pledge to donate on their own. This part is optional: the Swarm would like to track everyone participating, see the great things you are doing in your community, and how many people you and Avery help. You can let us know you are joining the cause by signing up here