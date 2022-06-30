Louisville police officer saves infant's life after she had stopped breathing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was one family's worst nightmare when their 7-day-old child stopped breathing outside a Louisville gas station.
In a video posted to twitter, the Louisville Metro Police Department said Officers Noah Cole and Nick Greene were inside a gas station at 18th and Broadway when the young girl's father ran in saying his daughter, Emma, wasn't breathing.
Body camera footage then shows officers Cole and Greene immediately running out into the parking lot to help assist the family.
Officer Greene began to perform life-saving measures by patting on the unconscious girl's back until she cried out.
"Thank you," the mother tearfully tells Greene as he hands her daughter back into her mother's arms.
Baby Emma was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated, LMPD said. Emma's family later told police that their daughter is now "home, happy and healthy."
