Louisville police officer saves infant's life after she had stopped breathing

A man ran into a Louisville gas station saying his 7-day-old baby wasn't breathing. Body camera footage captured officers' life-saving actions.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was one family's worst nightmare when their 7-day-old child stopped breathing outside a Louisville gas station.

In a video posted to twitter, the Louisville Metro Police Department said Officers Noah Cole and Nick Greene were inside a gas station at 18th and Broadway when the young girl's father ran in saying his daughter, Emma, wasn't breathing.

Body camera footage then shows officers Cole and Greene immediately running out into the parking lot to help assist the family.

Ofc Cole & Ofc Greene were at a gas station when a man told them his baby wasn’t breathing. Ofc Greene performed back blows on the unconscious 7-day-old girl until she cried out. We’re happy to share that Baby Emma is doing fine & thank you to Emma’s family for letting us share! pic.twitter.com/iFTXuHpLC0 — LMPD (@LMPD) June 30, 2022

Officer Greene began to perform life-saving measures by patting on the unconscious girl's back until she cried out.

"Thank you," the mother tearfully tells Greene as he hands her daughter back into her mother's arms.

Baby Emma was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated, LMPD said. Emma's family later told police that their daughter is now "home, happy and healthy."

MORE LOCAL STORIES THAT WILL MAKE YOU SMILE:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.