Spelman grad celebrates 101st birthday with college alumni

Annie Moore turned 101 on Sept. 20 and was greeted by air hugs through the window of the home.

ATLANTA — Several alumni of Spelman College came to A.G. Rhodes nursing home to celebrate a classmate's 101st birthday this week.

Annie Moore turned 101 on Sept. 20 and was greeted by air hugs through the window of the home.

Moore was born in 1919 in Daytona, Florida. She attended Spelman College and had a successful career as a custom fashion designer, a representative from A.G. Rhodes said.

She is a member of Simpson Street Church of Christ.