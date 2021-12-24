Washington County's 'Shop with Dad' brings families together for holidays

The event, powered by a community toy drive, allows incarcerated fathers to 'shop' with their children.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — In an effort to bring Christmas to children who need it most, the Washington County Sheriff's Office offered a heartwarming gift to several kids: their fathers.

Several incarcerated men were able to see their children Thursday as part of a rehabilitation program holiday event. Shop with Dad set out dozens of donated toys for children to pick from as their fathers guided them through their fun options.

"It’s our goal to give these men the opportunity to be placed back in the lives of the ones that love them the most, their children," Sheriff Joel Cochran wrote in a Facebook post. "As we see daily, children need both parents as a part of growth. This was only made possible because of the many people that donated through our toy drive."

Pictures of the event show little girls displaying dolls for their fathers and young boys showing off new sports equipment while posing with their dad. Some of the most touching photos show fathers holding their infant children bundled up in holiday outfits.

Christmas with Dad was amazing on yesterday. Kids having Christmas with dad was a moment to be remembered. This was... Posted by Washington County Sheriff's Office, Georgia on Thursday, December 23, 2021

Families ended the event in an embrace, hugging their loved ones ahead of Christmas.

"It takes a village is what we have always been told. This year the village showed up. As Christmas draws near, we are encouraged and reminded of the true meaning of Christmas!" Cochran wrote.