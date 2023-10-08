"[Stacey] gets knocked down so much but she always picks herself up and comes back for more," the shelter said.

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — It was a big celebration on Tuesday for Stacey Whittenburg, the director of the Roane County Animal Shelter.

She has been battling breast cancer and Tuesday was her last radiation treatment. The shelter said she is one in a million.

