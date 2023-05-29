Dacula Memorial Day Parade set to honor fallen heroes

Each year, they carry signs displaying the names and pictures of over 300 fallen heroes.

DACULA, Ga. — Dacula has one of the most special Memorial Day observances around metro Atlanta.

This year they were seeking out volunteers to help carry the signs, and now on Monday they're set to go ahead with their annual Memorial Day Parade.

11Alive will stream the program, which starts at 10 a.m., in the video player above this website and on our YouTube channel.

The service is conducted in collaboration with Fallen Heroes of Georgia. According to the parade website, the group is the parade grand marshal.

The 2023 parade theme is: "Resting as Heroes."

"The Memorial Day parade in Dacula is a solemn event intended to honor the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice so that we can enjoy the freedom we have today," the parade website notes.

Parade route

The 2023 parade route follows the same path but starts in reverse, according to the website.

It notes:

The parade will stage at Hebron Baptist Church, but will officially start in front of Dacula High School on Hebron Church Road, continue on Second Ave., turn left on Wilson Street, turn left on Dacula Road and continue back to Hebron Baptist Church. The parade route is approx. 2 miles long.