Jacksonville man illuminates home with a million Christmas lights

Doug Alred and his family were featured on ABC's "The Great Christmas Light Fight."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One of Jacksonville’s very own is starring on ABC’s “The Great Christmas Light Fight.”

Doug Alred and his family have been putting on quite the display at their home off Beauclerc Road.

“We started putting a few Christmas lights up, and each year I’d say I’m going to do just a little bit better,” Alred said.

Alred says he started the tradition nearly 30 years ago for his daughter, growing from a few strings of lights to more than one million. He says as it grew, so did their audience.

“You can hear the kids walking around here laughing and having a good time. Seeing the smiles on people’s faces -- it’s just wonderful,” Alred said.

The now grandfather of twins says he doesn’t have plans to stop anytime soon.

“This is their first Christmas, so I got a feeling I’m going to be doing this a lot longer than I thought,” Alred laughed.

Alred's episode aired Monday night. A second episode will air Thursday at 7 p.m. on WJXX ABC25, and the winner will take home $50,000 plus a fight trophy.