Ms. Ernestine Spencer celebrated her 104th birthday on Tuesday at Belmont Village Senior Living.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — One special lady is celebrating her 104th birthday, and she’s sharing what it’s like to witness historic moments in the city and her wisdom.

Memphis native Ms. Ernestine Spencer is now 104. She was born in 1917.

“It feels good, I had the same appetite I had when I was 15,” said Spencer.

She’s thankful to have no major health problems and her favorite meal is simple.

“Don’t have arthritis,” said Spencer. “Eat hot water cornbread, sweet potatoes, turnip greens.”

Tuesday she enjoyed her birthday celebration while being surrounded by friends and family, including daughter Freida Franklin.

WOW - Ms. Ernestine Spencer turned 104 this week! She often sang in the choir beginning at a young age and was a longtime hairstylist. Hear what wisdom she’s sharing tonight at 10 @ABC24Memphis pic.twitter.com/FoOKMaNg18 — Rebecca Butcher 🦋 (@RebeccaB_TV) December 17, 2021

Spencer began playing piano at a young age and started singing in church at 11. Many agree she has the voice of an angel. She was also a longtime hairstylist.

She attributes the wisdom she’s gained to her faith.

“Do the thing that’s right, do what the scripture says. Don’t miss any scriptures.”

She’s witnessed plenty of history here in the city of Memphis first-hand.

“I was glad when they had desegregation because everybody rode the streetcar, we got on at the back because we were black. But then they cut that out and we’re where we are today,” said Spencer.

She shared the thing she wants younger generations to keep in mind.