LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – If you thought Meghan Markle was the only one who had a life-changing journey, think again.

Guy the beagle is one of Meghan’s beloved pets and has quite a story of his own.

According to the Guardian, Guy was found in the woods in Kentucky and was going to be euthanized when a home couldn’t be found for him.

Ontario-based A Dog’s Dream Rescue stepped in, saving the beagle and took him to Canada for adoption.

The owner took Guy to an event where Meghan happened to be living while she was shooting her USA show, Suits. She eventually adopted Guy in 2015 and they've been pals since.

Guy has been in London since November and is now going to live happily ever after with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

He’s been such a good boy that he was even seen with Queen Elizabeth riding in the backseat with her in Windsor on Friday.

A friend kindly alerted me to a very sweet moment we missed yesterday - the Queen travelling with Meghan's beagle guy spotted by the talented Lainey Gossip https://madaboutmeghan.blogspot.con/2018/05/live-blog-day-before-wedding.html pic.twitter.com/zpQbtg8YeQ — Mad About Meghan (@MadAboutMeghan) May 18, 2018

