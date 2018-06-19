Officials at Clayton County Animal Control have made an urgent plea for 20 dogs they said are on final notice of being euthanized a soon as 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

The dogs listed have been in the shelter's care for anywhere between 83 and 102 days, and due to the length of time they have been housed there, the animal's special needs or the fact that they may be at the greatest risk of possible illness, the dogs may be euthanized.

A001563** “Canada” (AC) – 40 lbs

A001585** "Ruby" (HQ) - 64 lbs

A001602* “Bruno" (AC) - 71 lbs

A001646* “Rowdy" (HQ) - 51 lbs

A001654 "Spunkie" (AC) - 42 lbs

A001655 “Joey” (AC) – 49 lbs

A001686 “Brave” (HQ) – 54 lbs

A001687 “Doc” (HQ) - 48 lbs

A001699 “Thomas” (HQ) – 50 lbs

A001700 "Bill" (AC) - 57 lbs

A001702 “Buckyo” (AC) - 52 lbs

A001703 "Jean" (HQ) – 55-65 lbs "RESCUE ONLY"

A001705 "Muneco" (HQ) - 53 lbs "RESCUE ONLY"

A001708 “Alex” (AC) – 43 lbs

A001710 "Fred” (HQ) - 50 lbs

A001727 "Freeway" (HQ) - 41 lbs

A001606 “Edwin” (AC) – 58 lbs "RESCUE ONLY

A001739 "Haden” (HQ) - 41 lbs

The dogs listed in bold-face have been listed in the shelter's "Urgent List" multiple times and their situation should be considered especially dire.

Clayton County Animal Control has two facilities :

Animal Control Headquarters

1396 Government Circle

Jonesboro, GA 30236

770-477-3509

Adoption Center

3199 Anvil Block Road

Ellenwood, GA 30294

770-347-0210

If you're interested in rescuing or adopting one of the animals listed above, please email rescue.coordinator@claytoncountyga.gov or call the telephone numbers listed here.

LOOK | Album of pets available at the Animal Control Headquarters location

LOOK | Album of pets available at the Adoption Center location

Clayton County Animal Control also posts photos of all their animals up for adoption on PetHarbor.com.

Clayton County Animal Control does not accept pledges. All pledges should be directed to the specific rescue group you are interested in.

Pit bulls and pit bull mixes are now available for adoption. Fee: $95

*The fee includes spaying or neutering, all vaccines and microchipping. If selected, the animal will be available for pickup the following Monday after the spaying or neutering is performed. All individual adopting a pit bull or pit bull mix are subject to a background check prior to adoption.

Clayton County Animal Control is currently waiving adoption fees on all dogs except pit bulls and pit bull mixes.

Ordinary adoption fees for dogs other than pit bulls and pit bull mixes:

Males $65 (fee includes $25 adoption fee, $30 pre-paid neuter, $10 pre-paid rabies vaccination)

Females $75 (fee includes $25 adoption fee, $40 pre-paid spay, $10 pre-paid rabies vaccination)

© 2018 WXIA