Fulton County commissioners pass ordinance prohibiting outdoor pet sales, encourage cities to do same

According to the ordinance, any outdoor sales, adoptions, or trades of dogs, cats and domestic rabbits are illegal in county-governed territory.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — An ordinance passed on Wednesday by the Fulton County Board of Commissioners bans the sale of common household pets in county-governed territory, including but not limited to flea markets.

This measure is partly symbolic, also encouraging the cities within Fulton County to pass similar legislation - the board of commissioners governs unincorporated Fulton County, which is now limited to a roughly one-and-a-half square mile area around Fulton County Airport.

The legislation is meant to aid in regulating animal services and ensuring the welfare of animals, commissioners said. It reads that any outdoor sales, adoptions, or trades of dogs, cats and domestic rabbits are illegal on/at:

Any roadside

Public right-of-way

Parkway

Median

Park or other recreation area

Fair

Flea market

Outdoor market

Commercial or retail parking lot

The commissioners added that selling these animals in temporary or outdoor locations is against the law, even if someone has given permission. Commissioners wrote that they hope other cities within the county adopt similar ordinances, citing that it would help regulate animal services and the wellbeing of animals.