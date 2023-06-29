Here's what parents need to do to help kids avoid heatstroke, heat exhaustion

Atlanta's first heat wave of the season builds in to finish the week and will carry through the 4th of July holiday weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — With heat this intense throughout metro Atlanta, some populations are more susceptible to heat injuries -- including children. And it’s up to parents to keep their kids safe.

Atlanta's first heat wave of the season builds in to finish the week and will carry through the 4th of July holiday weekend. Highs will soar into the mid 90s. And as the humidity builds, our heat index will climb above 105° several afternoons.

Jennifer Pfaadt, a metro Atlanta mom who spent the morning with her 5-year-old son Ward at Memorial Park, said it's important to go out early in the day and to bring all the essentials -- such as water, sunscreen and hats.

Dr. Cecil Bennett said the hotter it gets the the more important those supplies are, especially the water.

“It’s always good to be around water, so if you can be around water if it’s a beach a pool a splash pad it’s fine,” Bennett said.

This is even more pertinent for vulnerable populations like the elderly and children.

“Their mechanisms are not as effective as an adult's are so they can quickly go from a situation of heat exhaustion to heat stroke,” Bennett.

Both are heat injuries- but heatstroke is more severe.

Here’s the difference- heat exhaustion symptoms are excessive sweating, dizziness, confusion and thirst, whereas heatstroke symptoms are no sweating, dry skin, extreme confusion and even loss of consciousness.

“That is a medical emergency and 911 should be called right away,” Bennett said.

Bennett said keeping an eye on your child to prevent that altogether is key.

“Children tend to play, play, play, until they stop - so I’d tell parents if you notice your child is sweating profusely looks a little confused but still want to be in the playground that’s a good time to get them back into shade and slowly cool them down” Bennett explained.

That’s why Pfaadt said she makes Ward take frequent water breaks, even if he doesn't know he’s thirsty.

“I kept looking at him like 'you’re so sweaty' - just giving him more bottles of water,” Pfaadt said.

Dr. Bennett also said to drink lots of water before you leave home and when being out during the hottest part of the day.

And most importantly -- do not ever leave your child in the car.