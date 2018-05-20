WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WFMY) -- Winston-Salem State University drum majors Brandon Burgess and Trequan Holman WON graduation day!

The two are obviously used to performing to a crowd, so what did they do when it was their turn to cross the stage Friday morning? BROKE. IT. DOWN.

Burgess is seen first in the video, surprising faculty and classmates with his fancy kick-to-split move, then Holman is right behind him, hitting his kick-to-split and that lean! The crowd loved it, so do we, and so does the Twitter-verse.

So what's next for these marching Rams? Burgess plans to teach middle or high school and work with the next generation of drum majors, and Holman will venture into the world of media.

Congratulations and best wishes to these young men and the entire WSSU Class of 2018!

