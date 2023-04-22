GreenPal app, 'Uber for lawn care' expands into Atlanta

The app allows homeowners to easily find and hire reliable and safe lawn care services.

ATLANTA — Atlanta residents now have access to a new app that connects them with pre-screened lawn care professionals.

GreenPal, a Nashville-based app dubbed as the "Uber for lawn care," launched in Atlanta just in time for the summer. The app allows homeowners to easily find and hire reliable and safe lawn care services.

“After successfully launching in 250 other markets, we are excited to help homeowners in Atlanta find reliable, safe, and local lawn care,” GreenPal Co-founder Gene Caballero said.

For homeowners, the app said they could list their lawn care needs, including the service date. Lawn care professionals can then bid on the job based on Google Street and aerial images, as well as any other relevant details the homeowner provides. Homeowners can then select a vendor based on ratings, reviews and prices.

"Historically, this industry has been a cash business. GreenPal eliminates the need to meet for payment and is a true "contactless" business," Caballero said.

After the job is completed, the lawn care pro sends a time-stamped photo of the finished work. Payment can be made through the app, and more appointments can be scheduled as needed.