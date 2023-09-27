Government shutdown could have wide-ranging impacts on Georgians

About 140,000 Georgians are employed by federal government according to former state lawmaker

ATLANTA — If Congress fails to pass a new spending bill, then a government shutdown could have major local impacts.

So what could a federal shutdown look like locally?

Places like Martin Luther King Jr.'s childhood home on Auburn Avenue is a draw for many people visiting the city, but the building is part of the National Park Service and wouldn't be accessible to visitors during a shutdown.

According to former lawmaker Doug Teper, he estimates about 140,000 Georgians are employed by the federal government so a shutdown would have wide-ranging implications for them.

That impact would start with their wallet. If the shutdown happens, all non-essential personnel would be furloughed without pay.

Essential workers will still be required to show up for work but wouldn’t be paid until the shutdown is over.

Teper said the shutdown can impact so many sectors.

“The federal government stopped hiring a lot of people and started going to contracting," Teper said. "So there are literally thousands and thousands of Atlantans and Georgians. Lots of those folks will not be paid during the shutdown."

Aside from workers, the travel industry could see impacts particularly at National Parks and other venues funded through federal dollars.

The federal government last shut down from late 2018 into 2019 for 35 days during President Donald Trump's administration.

If lawmakers can’t reach a deal, the shutdown would take effect at 12:01 a.m. on Oct. 1.